Junior quarterback Shea Patterson once again helped lead Michigan's offense to victory on Saturday, just as he has done so many times this year.

He not only dazzled through the air — 16-of-28 passing for 250 yards, one touchdown and one pick — but also with his feet. The junior rushed for 68 yards on nine carries, averaging 7.6 yards per touch.

Although Patterson's statistics may not jump off the page, they were still some of the best he had posted all season — his 250 yards were the third most he had thrown for in 2018, while his 68 yards on the ground were the second most (behind the 90 he had in the win over Wisconsin).

Patterson's lone touchdown pass of the day came with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter when he hit redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks over the middle for a 41-yard score, which at the time put U-M up 15-10 (it failed on the two-point conversion attempt).

The junior could have easily had another TD on his resume against the Hoosiers, but redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone in the second quarter, resulting in Michigan settling for a field goal.

The Wolverines also spoiled another golden opportunity to put points on the board when they marched down to the IU 2-yard line with only seconds remaining before halftime, only to see the clock run out on them.

Junior tight end Sean McKeon was tackled in bounds on the final play of the half, and the offense didn't have enough time to get lined back up and spike the ball.

"We tried to kill the clock," head coach Jim Harbaugh explained in the postgame. "There seemed to be some problems getting the ball back in. I don't know if that was us not getting it back to the official quick enough, but they seemed to kick the ball.

"I don’t know. I’ll have to look at that, but that’s what happened and it was unfortunate."

One of the few negatives surrounding Patterson's performance on Saturday was his interception midway through the third quarter. It was the first pick he had thrown since the Oct. 6 win over Maryland, and just his fourth of the year.

On a day where U-M honored its graduating players prior to the game, many speculated whether or not it was also the signal-caller's final game in The Big House.

Patterson admittedly took a little extra time to soak in the surroundings once the contest was over.

“Just seeing all those fans and getting to see my family — I’ve never really taken the time to do that after a game," Patterson explained afterward. "I just wanted to enjoy it — both the win and seeing all the fans.”