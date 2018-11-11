Junior quarterback Shea Patterson came to Michigan with incredibly high expectations, and has exceeded those in every way this season.

His brilliance continued in a 42-7 win at Rutgers on Saturday, when he completed 18 of his 27 passes for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no picks, in blustery conditions that featured 20-30 mile-per-hour wind gusts.

Patterson's first scoring toss was a 36-yard strike to sophomore wideout Nico Collins at the 5:07 mark of the second quarter, which put U-M up 21-7 at the time.

The junior's next touchdown came just four minutes into the third quarter when he found redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin in the corner of the end zone, extending Michigan's lead to 28-7.

His third and final scoring toss of the day occurred with just eight seconds left in the third frame when he found Collins once again on a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Maize and Blue a 35-7 edge.

Patterson has now thrown for 1,927 yards on the year, and has put together an incredible 17-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In comparison, U-M quarterbacks threw nine touchdowns all of last year.

"Shea was really playing well tonight," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. "He just does everything you ask him to do. That was really tough to throw the ball — it reminded me of my days back in Soldier Field playing in those windy conditions.

"He made some throws that were just unbelievable, and put them in the right spot with the wind blowing and swirling.

"Shea looked as good as he’s ever looked in the pocket tonight. He doesn't panic, and moves subtlety to get to the quiet spots. Those are definitely things you coach, but I’ve done the same drills with some guys, and they don’t ever get it. He's special."

The contest marked the fourth time this year Patterson has tossed at least three touchdowns in a game, while his 260 yards were just 22 shy of the season-high 282 he had against Maryland on Oct. 6.