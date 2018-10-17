Punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones has been good, at times great. He’s averaging 9.4 yards per return and has one touchdown, looking more comfortable this season.



“He looks more natural,” Partridge said. “He’s improved his catching ability, which is good. It wasn’t as natural as you’d like him to be there. Now he’s become that. I think he’s taken command of the punt return unit. He’s the only guy who has his eyes on the ball the entire play, so he’s got to take command. He’s been doing that.

“Before last year an older special teams coach said you never start a freshman, but he was the best we had. He’s grown in that position, is pretty dynamic now. He’s dangerous back there, scares the opponents.”

Though kicker Quinn Nordin missed two field goals Saturday against Wisconsin, one was a 54-yarder. He also made three.

“His 79 percent right now (this year) would be third all-time in Michigan history,” Partridge said, noting the key is to come back strong with a make after a miss, something he’s done well this year.

Safeties Are Playing Their Best Ball

Safety Josh Metellus leads the team with three interceptions and was the defense’s player of the game last week. He’s rebounded with a great season after a rough opener at Notre Dame in which he was ejected for targeting.

“He’s playing at a high level. He’s practicing at a high level, and that’s why he’s playing at a high level,” Partridge said. “He’s seeing the game really well, how we’re going to be attacked really well back there. He’s taking command, way more vocal and finishing plays.”

He’s gotten smarter in terms of what the defense is trying to do, what opponents are trying to do and getting everyone in the right position, Partridge added. Maryland was a great example of that.

“With all their shifts, motions, unbalanced sets, tackle oversets, he took charge back there and was able to get the secondary and stuff lined up so we didn’t miss any gaps or coverages. Really good job by him,” he said.

Senior Tyree Kinnel also had his best game last week, Partridge said.

“He was physical, running around, making the calls, getting in the right spots,” he said. “I was really happy with his play last week. Again, it was great for him in this one. I think he needs to keep stepping up, but I’m happy with both those guys, and again, it starts with practice habits.”

NOTES

Michigan State is known for trick plays on special teams and formations Michigan hasn’t seen before, usually burning the Wolverines at least once with the latter. Partridge said they’d be ready, but they wouldn’t overthink it.

“You try to prepare them the best you can, show them as much as you think fits in the other team’s scheme, but you can’t invent and chase ghosts,” Partridge said. “Then you’re looking for things that aren’t there.

“You just prepare them the best you can, show them what could happen, scheme-wise or what he’s done in the past. You allow them to to go play fast. If something does happen, it’s the speed that will make up for it. They’ll run around, eyes in the right location, go knock the ball down, things like that.”

They always try to have an awareness on fake punts and field goals, Partridge added.

“They do some things, take risks more than other things might. So of course you have to be prepared, but the same thing; we’re not going to chase ghosts,” Partridge said. “We’re going to prepare them and get their eyes right , hopefully come up with a really good scheme, mix up calls and don’t stay in one thing the whole time.”