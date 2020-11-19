 Michigan Wolverines Football: Podcast - Michigan Football With Chris Balas & Doug Skene
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on O-Line, Rutgers

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene and Chris Balas talk O-line play, culture and more.

RELATED: Michigan Football Thoughts: Wisconsin, 'Man Ball,' Disturbing Trends, More

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Coachspeak, D-Line & More

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has started every game this year at left guard.
Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has started every game this year at left guard. (Lon Horwedel)

