 Michigan Wolverines Football: Where do Michigan and Jim Harbaugh go from Here?
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 09:25:46 -0600') }}

Michigan Football Thoughts: Wisconsin, 'Man Ball,' Disturbing Trends, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Thoughts on the season after watching Michigan’s loss to Wisconsin for a second time. The defensive line, running back rotation, much more ...


WEDNESDAY THOUGHTS: Michigan Football at a Crossroads ... Again


Michigan Wolverines Football Coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-3 heading into a game at Rutgers.
Michigan Wolverines Football Coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-3 heading into a game at Rutgers.

