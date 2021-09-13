 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Post-Washington
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Post-Washington

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Chris Balas and Doug Skene break down Michigan football's 31-10 win over Washington.

RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Washington

RELATED: Michigan Football Ranks 25th In AP Top 25

Michigan Wolverines football has a moment of silence for Washington before laying a beating on the Huskies.
Michigan Wolverines football has a moment of silence for Washington before laying a beating on the Huskies. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

