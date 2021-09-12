Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Washington

Offense

• Second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter, playing with a club on his right hand for the second-straight week, was back in the starting lineup. After playing 21 snaps last week, he saw action on all but one series in this one, totaling 62 snaps. His overall PFF rating of 63.9 ranked ninth on the offense, and his pass-blocking mark slotted second (81.8).

• Four of the team's five starting offensive linemen graded out above average overall, including Zinter. Redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber topped the entire offense (77.0), redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes checked in fourth (70.5) and sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis slotted seventh (65.2). Redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan ranked 17th out of 21 on the offense with a mark of 55.2.

• Michigan's top two running backs shined in the win in which the team rushed for 343 yards. Second-year freshman Blake Corum graded out as the offense's second-best player (76.4), while redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins ranked third (76.2).