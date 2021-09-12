Michigan Football Ranks 25th In AP Top 25

Michigan Wolverines football began the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but it only took the Maize and Blue two weeks — with two impressive victories — to find themselves back in the Associated Press and coaches polls.

One week after blowing out Western Michigan, 47-14, in the opener, the Wolverines took care of business against Washington, winning by a final score of 31-0.

After receiving votes during the first two renditions of the coaches poll, Michigan checked in at No. 25 in both polls following Week 2.

