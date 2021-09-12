 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Ranks 25th In AP Top 25 Poll
Michigan Football Ranks 25th In AP Top 25

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football began the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but it only took the Maize and Blue two weeks — with two impressive victories — to find themselves back in the Associated Press and coaches polls.

One week after blowing out Western Michigan, 47-14, in the opener, the Wolverines took care of business against Washington, winning by a final score of 31-0.

After receiving votes during the first two renditions of the coaches poll, Michigan checked in at No. 25 in both polls following Week 2.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 51 games during his U-M tenure.
Michigan has a tough schedule ahead. The Wolverines are set to play three teams that are currently ranked in the top 25 — at No. 18 Wisconsin Oct. 2, at No. 10 Penn State Nov. 13 and versus No. 9 Ohio State Nov. 27.

No. 5 Iowa is the other Big Ten team featured in the coaches rankings (and the highest of the bunch), making it five squads from the conference to make an appearance.

Week 2 College Football AP Poll Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. USC

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami

25. Michigan

