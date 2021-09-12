Michigan Football Ranks 25th In AP Top 25
Michigan Wolverines football began the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but it only took the Maize and Blue two weeks — with two impressive victories — to find themselves back in the Associated Press and coaches polls.
One week after blowing out Western Michigan, 47-14, in the opener, the Wolverines took care of business against Washington, winning by a final score of 31-0.
After receiving votes during the first two renditions of the coaches poll, Michigan checked in at No. 25 in both polls following Week 2.
Michigan has a tough schedule ahead. The Wolverines are set to play three teams that are currently ranked in the top 25 — at No. 18 Wisconsin Oct. 2, at No. 10 Penn State Nov. 13 and versus No. 9 Ohio State Nov. 27.
No. 5 Iowa is the other Big Ten team featured in the coaches rankings (and the highest of the bunch), making it five squads from the conference to make an appearance.
Week 2 College Football AP Poll Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Clemson
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. USC
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole Miss
18. Wisconsin
19. Arizona State
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Auburn
23. BYU
24. Miami
25. Michigan
