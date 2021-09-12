Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Win Over Washington

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh just picked up his 51st career victory at U-M. (Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

Longest Play From Scrimmage

Michigan had some big plays from scrimmage in its opener against Western Michigan, including two scores from 70-plus yards out. Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum followed that up by breaking a 67-yard touchdown run against Washington, one of his three rushing scores on the night, to give the Maize and Blue a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj424oOjN+KDoyB5YXJkcywgdW50b3VjaGVkLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmxha2VfY29ydW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGJsYWtlX2NvcnVtPC9hPiBydW5zIGJ5IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gZm9yIHRo ZSBnYW1lJiMzOTtzIGZpcnN0IFRELiDwn4+D8J+SqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vTXBLZ2k4YWhCWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01wS2dpOGFo Qlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3 b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2ODYxOTQxNDM2MTkwNzIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hardest Hit

This one goes to Michigan redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, who came up and laid the wood on Washington running back Richard Newton for a loss of two yards on the first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for what was a disruptive night by the Wolverines' defensive front.

Best Freshman

Michigan freshman linebacker Junior Colson continues to impress. He notched four tackles — his instincts allowed him to constantly be around the ball — after posting two stops last game in his debut. He may receive more and more playing time as the season progresses.

Most Disappointing Aspect For Michigan

The Wolverines gave up 293 passing yards for the game, and while that looks disappointing on paper, and is to an extent, it wasn't so bad after all. It must be noted that some of those yards accumulated by Washington redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris came at the end of the first half and at the conclusion of the game (otherwise known as 'garbage time'). However, the Wolverines did fail to cover receivers down the field on multiple occasions, and misplayed the ball on others. Through two games, they haven't notched an interception, something that is surely a source of frustration for defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who said last week that he thought his group could've come away with five turnovers against Western Michigan.

Best Tribute

The Michigan Marching Band did a tremendous job of paying homage to those who lost their lives on 9/11, 20 years ago, and honoring the United States, during its halftime show.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSByZW1lbWJlci4gVGhhbmsgeW91IGZvciByZW1lbWJlcmluZyB3 aXRoIHVzLCBBbWVyaWNhLiA8YnI+PGJyPkZ1bGwgdmlkZW8gY29taW5nIHNv b24g8J+HuvCfh7ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3gySTVFM05rTFEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94Mkk1RTNOa0xRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIE1hcmNoaW5nICZhbXA7IEF0aGxldGljIEJhbmRzIChAdW1pY2hi YW5kKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNoYmFuZC9z dGF0dXMvMTQzNjg3NTYxMjAyMzYyMzY4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Best Scene ... In College Football

108,345 were in attendance to see Michigan blow out Washington, the largest crowd watching a football game Saturday. The 'Maize Out' worked out exactly how the Wolverines had hoped it would, as well, creating the best atmosphere of the day across college football.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BLW1haXplLWluZy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaWVBeE1Q TDhreCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2llQXhNUEw4a3g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWljaGlnYW4gQWx1bW5pIChAbWljaGlnYW5hbHVtbmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWljaGlnYW5hbHVtbmkvc3RhdHVzLzE0 MzY5MTUzNzUxOTU3MDk0NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Best Postgame News

Fans sighed in concern following the announcement that sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, who has had a fantastic first two games of the year, was down with an apparent injury late in the game. However, Harbaugh revealed that he was just cramping and is fine.

Best Postgame Quote