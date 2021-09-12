Defense/ST Notes: Michigan Front Extremely Disruptive In Washington Win

Michigan Wolverines football's defense was in the Washington Husky backfield all night long, notching seven tackles for loss and four sacks while allowing just 10 points in a smashing victory Saturday night at The Big House. The Maize and Blue's four sacks were the most since they posted five in a season-opening win over Minnesota Oct. 24, 2020, and the seven stops for loss was the highest number since a victory over Rutgers Nov. 21, 2020. All told, first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald's crew yielded just 50 yards on the ground and allowed the Huskies to convert on just seven of their 17 third-down tries. Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the primary disruptor for the Wolverines, posting a career-high 2.5 sacks and elevating his career sacks total to eight. The last Michigan defender to register multiple sacks in a game was when Hutchinson's former teammate, Kwity Paye, did so against Minnesota last season. Out of Hutchinson's eight tackles on the season, 3.5 — or, 43.8 percent of them — have come behind the line of scrimmage. RELATED: Offense Notes: Michigan Leans Heavily On RB Duo, Physical Offensive Line RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 31, Washington 10-Notes, Quotes & Observations

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross combined for 15 tackles in a win over the Washington Huskies. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"They were throwing quickly, because Aidan was … they couldn’t block Aidan," head coach Jim Harbaugh said following his team's 31-10 win over Washington. "We’ve been watching Aidan in fall camp, and we couldn’t block him, either. "To watch him go through the chip with the back, the chip with the tight end, delay the tight end from getting out and just hey, go block 97. Redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo also recorded a sack, and redshirt junior defensive end Taylor Upshaw was credited with a half-sack. "We got a lot of talent in our outside linebacker room, and I felt we were flying around tonight," Hutchinson said postgame. Second-year freshman defensive tackle Kris Jenkins got in on the action, notching his first career half-tackle for loss, which accounted for one of his five stops on the night. One on the second level of the unit – redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross, who notched a team-high 11 sacks — and even a pair on the back end — fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins and sophomore safety Daxton Hill — made takedowns in the backfield. Ross compiled one tackle for loss, while Hawkins added one and Hill contributed a half-TFL.

Hot Start On Defense Got The Momentum Going

The Michigan offense took some time to get rolling, but that didn't mean the Wolverines got behind in the game, thanks to some stellar defense early on. The Maize and Blue forced three-straight three-and-outs to begin the game, quickly giving the ball back to the offense. At the end of the first quarter, Washington had picked up just one first down and gained an abysmal 1.5 yards per play, completely stymied by the Wolverines. Michigan didn't allow a first-half point for the first time since pitching a first-half shutout against Rutgers Sept. 28, 2019. In fact, Washington didn't even get on the board until the 5:54 mark of the third quarter, when UW junior Peyton Henry hit a 28-yard field goal. The Huskies' lone touchdown of the game — a 22-yard pitch and catch from redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris to junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum — came with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Getting a lead allowed the Wolverines' to run the ball early and often, and with much success ... and hang onto that edge.

Fake Punt, Jake Moody's Career-Long Field Goal Highlight Special Teams Success

Michigan broke the scoring seal with 7:18 to go in the first quarter, when junior kicker Jake Moody sailed his 52-yard attempt through the uprights, and then some. The made kick was the longest of Moody's career, surpassing his previous long of 48 yards he set against Florida Dec. 28, 2018. It was also the first made boot of over 50 yards since Quinn Nordin's 57-yarder against Alabama Jan. 1, 2020. "Tremendous kick," Harbaugh said. "52 yarder, but that looked like it would be good from 60-plus. I thought he struck it well, great, great snap, great hold." But Michigan's success on special teams didn't end there. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Michael Barrett has been relegated to play a reserve role on defense, but he shined by taking a fake punt direct snap and rushing it for two yards, enough for the first down, with a few ticks under 10 minutes to go in the half. That extended the Wolverines' drive, and one play later, second-year freshman running back Blake Corum took a 67-yard rush the distance to give them a 10-0 lead. "That was huge," Harbaugh said of the fake punt. "Picked up that fourth down, kept the drive alive. They stopped us once on fourth down, but the other two ended up in touchdowns. "Felt great about it. Mike B and Ross, they both as soon as we called it — they actually might have called it off with the personnel they had out there, but they said they weren’t going to call it off. They set the mindset to get it. They got it. "They weren’t going to be denied. That was big, pivotal."

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Defense / Special Teams Notes