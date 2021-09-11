Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Washington Win
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, linebacker Josh Ross, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and left tackle Ryan Hayes discussed the team's 31-10 win over Washington.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
RELATED: Michigan Prevails Over Washington In Big House Night Game, 31-10
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football RBs Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins
Michigan Football DE Aidan Hutchinson, LB Josh Ross, LT Ryan Hayes
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook