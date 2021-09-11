 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Win Over Washington
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 23:56:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Discuss Washington Win

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, linebacker Josh Ross, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and left tackle Ryan Hayes discussed the team's 31-10 win over Washington.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Football RBs Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins

Michigan Football DE Aidan Hutchinson, LB Josh Ross, LT Ryan Hayes

{{ article.author_name }}