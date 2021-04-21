Michigan radio's Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking about U-M football offense and his work with Jon Jansen.

Boesch, who produces the U-M football broadcasts and shares the mic with former Michigan All-American Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast, talks about how the Wolverines look coming out of spring ball. He hones in, with senior editor John Borton, on what he's seeking early in the season out of Michigan's offense to turn skeptics into more optimistic scrutinizers.