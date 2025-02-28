2026 Four-star OL Bear McWhorter commits to Michigan over Bama

Michigan Football continues to be as hot as any team on the recruiting trail, pulling off a stunner on Friday, with 2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter commiting to Michigan over Alabama.

Florida, Clemson, and South Carolina were also considered.

Alabama has long been viewed as the favorite in McWhorter's recruitment. Bear grew up an Alabama fan and has family ties to the program. In the end, relationships with Michigan's coaching staff, led by Sherrone Moore, Grant Newsome, and GM Sean Magee won out. All three are former offensive linemen, and Michigan's focus on the line and development were important to McWhorter.

Michigan has done everything it could to stay in the recruitment and McWhorter was impressed following every visit to campus or in-person with coaches.

McWhorter is currently at tackle in Georgia, but he projects as an athletic guard at the next level. McWhorter is a block finisher who can get out in front on pulls and leads and make work at the second level.

McWhorter is the first offensive lineman recruit of the 2026 class. Last year, Michigan added Ty Haywood, Andrew Babalola, Avery Gach, and Kaden Strayhorn.



