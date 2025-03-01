Published Mar 1, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Bear McWhorter commits
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Michigan hit a game-winning basket as time expired this week. What it mean for the UM basketball team? Bear McWhorter picks U-M and another victory lap is coming for the '23 national champs. Also, a breakdown of the final weekend for U-M hockey.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:16

Bear commits 1:17-6:53

Burning basketball questions 6:54-27:59

Michigan hockey 28:00-32:55

Another victory lap for '23 champs 32:56-38:00

---

