Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Bear McWhorter commits

Michigan hit a game-winning basket as time expired this week. What it mean for the UM basketball team? Bear McWhorter picks U-M and another victory lap is coming for the '23 national champs. Also, a breakdown of the final weekend for U-M hockey.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:16
Bear commits 1:17-6:53
Burning basketball questions 6:54-27:59
Michigan hockey 28:00-32:55
Another victory lap for '23 champs 32:56-38:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky