Will Johnson will not work out at NFL Scouting Combine

Per ESPN NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Jordan Reid, former Michigan defensive back Will Johnson will not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Instead, Johnson, the projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will prepare for Michigan's Pro Day, which will be held on March 21.

Johnson, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2022, spent three seasons in Ann Arbor, playing in 32 of the team's 42 games in that three-year span. His junior season was riddled with a foot injury that kept him out of the team's final seven games.

In his time at Michigan, Johnson logged 68 tackles with nine interceptions for 237 return yards and three pick-sixes. He also had 10 passes defended.

The Detroit native was heralded as one of the top-rated players in the 2022 recruiting class, and he lived up to every bit of the hype, now being projected as a potential top-10 pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Johnson has already met with the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers, which draft sixth and 11th, respectively. He also has a meeting scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which own the No. 21 overall selection.