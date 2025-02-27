Kenneth Grant will not participate in on-field drills at NFL Combine

According to a report Thursday morning from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant will not participate in on-field drills during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Grant, who played three seasons in Ann Arbor, was found during Combine medical evaluations to have a hamstring strain. According to Rapoport, Grant pushed to participate in drills anyway, but the decision has been made.

Defensive linemen are scheduled to open the NFL Scouting Combine with drills on Thursday.

Grant, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive lineman, will reportedly be fully ready for Michigan's Pro Day, which will be held on March 21.

Will Johnson and Colston Loveland, two other projected first-round picks out of Michigan, will also miss drills at the Combine. Both players will reportedly be available for Michigan's Pro Day next month.

Meanwhile, stud defensive lineman Mason Graham will only participate in the bench press during Thursday's drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.