2025 Michigan Football NFL Draft Combine Primer and Breakdown

A year after Michigan Football sent a record 18 player to the NFL Draft Combine, the Wolverines will send eight total prospects, but with more top of the draft candidates. The event will again occur in Indianapolis from February 27 through March 2. Drills will begin on Thursday. Every player has different goals when it comes to the combine, which will impact their decision when it comes to which drills they compete in. There is a lot of unknown in that regard until the drill day comes. Let's break down when each Wolverine will take part in combine drills, and where their draft stock currently sits. Strengths, opportunities, and what they can accomplish at the combine.

Thursday - Defensive Line & Linebackers

DL MASON GRAHAM (DT1, TOP 5 PICK):

The combine is a chance for players to shine, but it's also a time for "experts" to nitpick talented football players. You're probably going to hear a lot about Mason Graham's shorter arms for the next few weeks, but I'd suggest following Graham's advice and just put on the OSU tape. Graham is all motor and his tape shows strength, quickness, and control. He’ll flash his strength in bench. DL KENNETH GRANT (DT3, FIRST ROUND PICK):

Freak. Gift from the football gods. This event was made for a guy like Kenneth Grant. Mock drafts have typically had him in the 20s, but many people are expecting a strong combine to shoot Grant up into the top 15. Experts will talk about his base getting tight on pass rushes, but when Grant's 40 yard dash breaks 4.8, expect to see the clip of him running down Kaytron Allen over and over. He could be a story of the weekend. UPDATE: Kenneth Grant has a hamstring injury and will not be doing drills at the combine. EDGE JOSAIAH STEWART (EDGE10, DAY 2 PICK):

Josaiah Stewart was quietly Michigan's best pass rusher in 2024, leading the team in sacks. He was arguable the best rusher since Nebraska in 2023 on. Another guy where experts will talk about size and length but his tape says you shouldn't be concerned. He's going to be a 3-4 OLB at the next level, he'll need to flash his speed and strength in Indy to climb draft boards.



Friday - Defensive Backs & Tight Ends

CB WILL JOHNSON (CB1, TOP 10 PICK):

I don't understand taking Travis Hunter over Will Johnson unless you actually think he will play both ways in the NFL. Johnson's biggest concern among the experts is his injury history. Not only did he miss a lot of games in Ann Arbor, he was injured most of the time he played. He's a top five player in this draft. He has the size, instincts, and hands to be a Pro Bowl corner. Being healthy at the combine gets him into the top 6-8 picks, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll do any drills. TE COLSTON LOVELAND (TE2, FIRST ROUND PICK):

Tyler Warren is considered TE1, but Loveland should be considered the better NFL prospect. A wide receiver trapped in a tight ends body, Loveland is almost too smooth at his size. An elite athlete with the hands and vertical to go get the football. Loveland is still recovering from surgery this offseason, so his goal will be to win interviews, which shouldn't be a problem.

Saturday - Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

RB KALEL MULLINGS (RB17, 4TH-6TH ROUND): The former linebacker converted running back is now in the NFL Draft. Mullings is still built like a linebacker, and his measurements should be off the charts at the combine. Teams know he can be a downhill back, but flashing some agility in drills at Indianapolis could have his stock rise as a more versatile back. Mullings should get drafted on day 3. RB DONOVAN EDWARDS (RB25+, 6TH-UDFA Donovan Edwards, plenty of home runs in some of Michigan's biggest games the last four years, but never showed the consistency of an every down back. Edwards is thought of as back who will take what is available to him, but can only generate extra yards with space. Michigan fans have long thought he was a better pass catcher than Michigan every utilized, and if he flashes those skills at the combine, it could get him drafted.

Sunday - Offensive Line