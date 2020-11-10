 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Detroit radio talk show host Doug Karsch joins the podcast, sizing up Michigan's loss at Indiana and gauging what's ahead.

Karsch joined senior editor John Borton to discuss Jim Harbaugh's team — where it's been, where it's going, and what it means for this season and beyond.

Karsch believe Joe Milton will play a big role in Michigan's football future, and present efforts to win.
Karsch believe Joe Milton will play a big role in Michigan's football future, and present efforts to win.
Here's what Karsch has to say…


---

