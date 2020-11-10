TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Karsch joined senior editor John Borton to discuss Jim Harbaugh's team — where it's been, where it's going, and what it means for this season and beyond.

Detroit radio talk show host Doug Karsch joins the podcast, sizing up Michigan's loss at Indiana and gauging what's ahead.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook