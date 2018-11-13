Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 19:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh stayed loose prior to the game at Rutgers ... just in case.

Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch talked about the Wolverines versus Alabama, Ohio State … and even Indiana, on the podcast.

Karsch joined senior editor John Borton, and here's what he had to say...


