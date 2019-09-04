News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 08:53:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene with Chris Balas, Pre-Army

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas for last words on MTSU, a look ahead to Army and to talk line play.


Sd501tiu5xetjbacnd6w
Michigan Wolverines football offensive guard Ben Bredeson graded out best among the offensive linemen in Saturday's 40-21 win over MTSU. (AP Images)

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}