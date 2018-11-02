Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen is well rested from "improvement week," and dives into the podcast on Penn State and more.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say, with senior editor John Borton…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook