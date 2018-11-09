Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Wolverine defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen talks about who he wants on the field after U-M gets in front of Rutgers.
Van Bergen joined senior editor John Borton, on a pre-game podcast featuring No. 4 Michigan versus a 1-8 Rutgers crew. Here's what Van Bergen had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook