{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 10:17:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan State and head coach Mark Dantonio bring a high level of rage to a showdown with Michigan.

East Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast from behind enemy lines, talking Michigan-Michigan State.

Crawford touches on the hot buttons: MSU's angry motivation, scheming, the Wolverines' need to play to the level of their talent, etc.

Here's what he had to say…


