Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
East Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast from behind enemy lines, talking Michigan-Michigan State.
Crawford touches on the hot buttons: MSU's angry motivation, scheming, the Wolverines' need to play to the level of their talent, etc.
Here's what he had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook