Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford finds himself in the center of the storm following the U-M-MSU "shenanigans" on Saturday.
He joins senior editor John Borton to talk about those, about two football teams perhaps headed in opposite directions, and about the Wolverines' chances in the crucial month of November.
Here's what Crawford had to say...
