TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford jumps on the podcast, discussing U-M's defense and its role in early success. Crawford and senior editor John Borton also focus on the start to the re-engineered schedule, and Crawford gives his top three items he'll be watching to gauge how good the Wolverines will turn out this season.

Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell breaks away for a big-gainer at Penn State in the 2019 showdown.

