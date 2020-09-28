 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford jumps on the podcast, discussing U-M's defense and its role in early success.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton also focus on the start to the re-engineered schedule, and Crawford gives his top three items he'll be watching to gauge how good the Wolverines will turn out this season.

Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell breaks away for a big-gainer at Penn State in the 2019 showdown.
Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell breaks away for a big-gainer at Penn State in the 2019 showdown.
Here's what Crawford had to say…


