Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking NFL Draft.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's newest members of the NFL, and how they may do at the next level. Also, a little Michigan-Ohio State talk is never far away.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine,@AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook