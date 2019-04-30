News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Chase Winovich went from Michigan's MVP in 2018 to becoming a New England Patriot in 2019.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking NFL Draft.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's newest members of the NFL, and how they may do at the next level. Also, a little Michigan-Ohio State talk is never far away.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


---

{{ article.author_name }}