{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 06:20:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Tom Crawford

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford has plenty to say about Michigan's double-overtime win against Army.

Crawford joins the post-game podcast with senior editor John Borton, talking about the Wolverines' 24-21 survival, and what it means for the near future. Everything is on the table, from a sputtering offense to a defense that saved the day.

Michigan rises to try and block a potentially game-winning field goal attempt by Army.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


