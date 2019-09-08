Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Tom Crawford
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford has plenty to say about Michigan's double-overtime win against Army.
Crawford joins the post-game podcast with senior editor John Borton, talking about the Wolverines' 24-21 survival, and what it means for the near future. Everything is on the table, from a sputtering offense to a defense that saved the day.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
