U-M Receivers Coach Jim McElwain To Take Central Michigan Job
According to multiple reports, U-M wide receivers coach Jim McElwain has agreed to become the next Central Michigan head coach.
McElwain only spent one year at U-M, but helped the receiving corps rack up 1,547 yards, including 552 from sophomore wideout Nico Collins and 541 from sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
The new Chippewa coach served as the head man at Colorado State from 2012-14, and then at Florida from 2015-17.
He was also Alabama head coach Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11.
The news was first reported by CM Life, according to ESPN.
---
