Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has added yet another four-star to his 2021 class. Wide receiver Cristian Dixon chose U-M over Oregon, Cal and others.

Dixon told our EJ Holland recently that those three and LSU were recruiting him hardest.

“I’m just taking my time,” Dixon said in late May. “I just want to get the right feeling. I could commit today or on signing day. I’m just going with feeling, really. Michigan is definitely coming hard. Cal and Oregon, too. Those are probably the big three, and LSU a little bit.”

But he called the Michigan situation "kind of perfect."

“They don’t really have big receivers. Coach (Josh) Gattis knows what it takes to put big receivers in the league and be successful at that level," he said. "That’s a big part in what I want. It’s just an overall good feel at Michigan.



