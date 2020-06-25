Four-Star Receiver Cristian Dixon Picks Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has added yet another four-star to his 2021 class. Wide receiver Cristian Dixon chose U-M over Oregon, Cal and others.
Dixon told our EJ Holland recently that those three and LSU were recruiting him hardest.
“I’m just taking my time,” Dixon said in late May. “I just want to get the right feeling. I could commit today or on signing day. I’m just going with feeling, really. Michigan is definitely coming hard. Cal and Oregon, too. Those are probably the big three, and LSU a little bit.”
But he called the Michigan situation "kind of perfect."
“They don’t really have big receivers. Coach (Josh) Gattis knows what it takes to put big receivers in the league and be successful at that level," he said. "That’s a big part in what I want. It’s just an overall good feel at Michigan.
“(Gattis) sees me as a deep threat and being that big dude,” Dixon said. “All his dudes are shorter. He wants me to be a nuisance for defenses on the outside with my size. He thinks I’m a mixture of Chris Godwin and DeVonta Smith and can develop into that type of player. Coach Gattis is cool, and I love what it takes to be a winner. We probably talk once a week.”
LOVE ME OR HATE ME BUT REGARDLESS YOU GOTTA FEEL ME #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/brm7LbG3BD— Cristian Dixon (@Dixondoesit8) June 25, 2020
And now he's a Wolverine.
Watch for more on this pledge in the hours to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook