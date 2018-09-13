Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List - SMU
Michigan is expected to blowout SMU this weekend and a handful of visitors have been invited to take in the action including fives-tar safety Daxton Hill, Michigan's lone official visitor. Here's who we expect to see inside Michigan Stadium come Saturday.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news