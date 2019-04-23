“We first met with [head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, and he took us on a tour of the new facilities,” Dellinger exclained. “We saw the new weight room, training room and several other areas.

“I love the way he treats his players and the things he and the school all do for their guys. He seems like he truly cares for his players, and I love the way he treats everyone else too.

“Rocco and I then watched the offensive line meeting with Coach [Ed] Warinner, and saw the guys break down tape from their spring game.

“Coach Warinner seems to really know his position well, and I love his coaching style. He appears to be a pretty serious guy but also joked around with us at times, and just came across as an overall great coach.

“After spending time with Coach Warinner, we got a chance to see practice and met with [strength and conditioning] Coach [Ben] Herbert during it. He really seemed like an awesome guy as well and I had a blast talking with him — that was actually my favorite part of the entire trip.

“Everything he was saying was military-like, and he seemed to be able to relate to the military in a big way — I loved that aspect of it.”

Although he already has offers from several Midwestern powerhouses (the aforementioned Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State), Dellinger revealed that he doesn’t have any leaders at this point and has no timeline in mind to make a final decision.