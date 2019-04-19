Elite Clarkston OT Rocco Spindler Blown Away By Harbaugh, U-M's Facilities
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Rivals has not yet handed out star ratings or even begun rating kids in the 2021 class, but the state of Michigan appears to have two of the better offensive tackles in the Midwest (and perhaps even the country) in teammates Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger of Clarkston High.
Their offer lists are almost identical up to this point, with notable powerhouses such as Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State all having offered the duo.
The teammates were on Michigan’s campus for last week’s spring game, and were blown away by the environment, the new facilities and everything U-M has to offer.
Spindler first recapped how his trip went, providing a rundown of what all occurred during his time in Ann Arbor.
“The trip was one of my favorites on so far,” he began. “It was about building relationships and having fun with the coaches while getting to know their personalities and styles of teaching. My first two trips to Michigan were more business-like and involved just getting to know the staff, but we’re now at the point where we can just have fun.
“I got there pretty early in the morning last weekend and first toured the area where they keep all the footballs from their all-time wins, and we were shown a couple videos right after that. We then walked around the facilities and talked to Coach [Jim] Harbaugh for 30 to 40 minutes, and he showed us around the new parts they’re working on.
“We then sat down with Coach [Ed] Warinner, Matty D [recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek], and the weight lifting coach [Ben Herbert] — all those guys were watching the Masters at the same time and jumping around, and it was good to see the bond they have with each other.
“Coach Warinner actually broke down film with us and highlighted key parts for us to watch. It was so much different than high school, because they don’t go back and forth breaking down plays the way Coach Warinner did. At one point, he asked me what ‘Mo-Mo’ was and I said I wasn’t sure, and he explained it’s ‘Man on Man.’ Two hours later he asked me again, and I was like ‘Man on Man, Coach!’ Michigan actually runs pretty much the same blocking scheme we do at Clarkston, so I was watching my position and figuring out what I can do better.
“It was so good to see the way the offensive linemen were bonded with each other — the game starts up front and it’s trench life for those guys, so it’s important to come together.”
Spindler raved about U-M’s facilities perhaps more than anything else, along with the fact that Harbaugh provided a personal tour of the areas that are still under construction.
“I was actually expecting Coach Harbaugh to just watch the Masters leading up to the practice, but he took Delly [Dellinger] and I to see the new facilities, even though they weren’t even done yet,” Spindler exclaimed. “It was just bricks, stones, mortar and dust. We needed our helmets to be in there, and Coach Harbaugh was on his hands and knees crawling through it and showing us where they’d be adding stuff.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news