While 2021 Bellville (MI) offensive tackle Ramier Lewis is early on in his recruiting process, he is high on the Michigan Wolverines.

Lewis enjoyed himself at Michigan’s annual recruiting BBQ Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t his first visit to campus, but he still found new things to be impressed by.

“I liked their athletic weight room and their gym,” Lewis said. “They have a lot of higher model [equipment] and very new technology. They showed us what they can do to it, you come and if you have a goal for yourself, they will help you to reach that goal.”