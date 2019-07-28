News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 16:23:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Ramier Lewis Recaps His Visit

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

While 2021 Bellville (MI) offensive tackle Ramier Lewis is early on in his recruiting process, he is high on the Michigan Wolverines.

Lewis enjoyed himself at Michigan’s annual recruiting BBQ Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t his first visit to campus, but he still found new things to be impressed by.

“I liked their athletic weight room and their gym,” Lewis said. “They have a lot of higher model [equipment] and very new technology. They showed us what they can do to it, you come and if you have a goal for yourself, they will help you to reach that goal.”

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Wtpnv1cmiddjc8lw8lvj
2021 Bellville offensive tackle Ramier Lewis said Michigan was his "dream school." (Brandon Brown)

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}