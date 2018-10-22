Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: The Latest On Quavaris Crouch

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Recruiting Editor

Five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch is still considering Michigan, but how much?
Quavaris Crouch

Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch has been on Michigan's recruiting board for a long time but the interest level between the two parties has moved around quite a bit. The 6-3, 222-pounder is still looking to take an official visit to Ann Arbor, but is it going to happen? Here's the latest on the No. 2 athlete and No. 9 overall prospect nationally.

{{ article.author_name }}