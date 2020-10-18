TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Impact Freshmen, TD Leaders & More

There’s something to love about guys who enjoy the violence, and his all-around production as a pass-catcher and blocker will make him No. 1.

CHRIS BALAS: Sophomore tight end Erick All. Almost went with fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis here — he’s been very good, and he’s a great story — and one of the young receivers will undoubtedly put up bigger numbers, but All is going to get his targets, and his impact in the run game as a blocker will be felt.

Other than the obvious, Joe Milton, who is the breakout player on offense, and why?

Our weekly roundtable in which staff answer some of the pertinent questions of the week. There's less than a week until the opener at Minnesota ... here's today's mix.

AUSTIN FOX: Sophomore receiver Giles Jackson, though a pair of fellow sophomore wideouts in Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson would be excellent choices here as well. Jackson became a much bigger part of Michigan’s offense late last season, with 107 of his 142 yards on the year coming in the team’s final three games. Expect him to break out in a big way in 2020 and potentially emerge as U-M’s second best pass catching threat, behind junior Ronnie Bell.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: If Giles Jackson counts as a breakout player, it’ll be him. We saw flashes last season of the things he can do not only when he has the ball in space, but with gaining separation on defensive backs through superb route running. This year, he’ll put it all together and become a problem for defenses to stop. It would be a disservice to not get him the ball 8+ times per contest, and I believe the Wolverines’ staff will do whatever it takes to make sure he makes his mark on every game.

Other than the obvious, safety Dax Hill, who is the breakout player on defense, and why?

CHRIS BALAS: Sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton will be the reason this defense makes a big step on the interior this year, one of the areas of weakness in big games last season. Redshirt junior Donovan Jeter would be in the mix, but we heard the hype last year … and he fell flat.

Hinton has the bloodlines and the desire. He’s hard to move, has gotten much stronger and will be one of the reasons this team will hold up better against the top offensve lines on the schedule.

AUSTIN FOX: Redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett, who takes over for departed three-year starter Khaleke Hudson. It’s probably not fair to expect Barrett to step in and immediately match the stability and production Hudson provided, but a significant drop off shouldn’t be expected either (despite the fact he’s only played 29 defensive snaps in his career).

When the 2020 campaign comes to an end, don’t be surprised if Barrett finishes as one of the two or three leading tacklers on the entire team.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Michael Barrett. He’s a great athlete who was searching for a position at the beginning of his career, but he’s settled in nicely at Viper, per everything the coaches have said in the preseason. I think he’ll be very good in run support and will be able to cover tight ends and backs man-to-man.

Which true freshman will make the biggest impact?

CHRIS BALAS: This is a tricky one. Blake Corum will get some carries at running back, but he’s fourth on the depth chart. Will he impact against good teams or get carries in mop-up duty … and can that be considered an “impact?”

William “Apache” Mohan will be used as a pass rusher, and he’s been “freakish” in that role. He’s not going to be a senior Josh Uche in that role from the get-go, but we could see him making some impact plays when it matters. And it wouldn’t stun to see receiver Roman Wilson make a key catch or two against the better teams on the schedule because of his speed.

The good news — this freshman class is talented, but there’s nobody that HAS to play. There’s depth.

AUSTIN FOX: Blake Corum, even though he may reside fourth on the running back depth chart. His speed and explosiveness will allow him to see the field early and fairly often, with none of Michigan’s other running backs possessing the type of acceleration Corum has.

Jim Harbaugh has shown a tendency to rotate and play multiple backs during his five years at Michigan, which should give Corum enough carries to make an impact in a crowded backfield.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Blake Corum. Running back is where Michigan will rotate the most out of any position, and that’s exactly how Corum will get some snaps this season — as a change-of-pace back and one who can catch out of the backfield. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has lauded Corum’s work ethic and preparedness to step in right away, and that will translate to some early playing time. Andre Seldon would be the No. 2 choice, considering he’s in contention to be the top guy at the nickel spot.

Which skill position player other than Milton will lead the team in touchdowns this year?

CHRIS BALAS: Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet. He scored 11 last year, a freshman record, and he has a nose for the end zone when he gets inside the five. We didn’t necessarily like the Hassan Haskins wildcat inside the five last year — it seemed unnecessarily gimmicky — but it’s also possible he becomes “the guy” inside the five the way Khalid “Hammering Panda” Hill did a few years ago.

AUSTIN FOX: Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet, and this was a fairly easy pick. His 11 rushing touchdowns last year were an all-time Michigan record for a freshman, and it’s fair to expect him to approach those numbers once again. A pass catcher wouldn’t have been a suitable answer here (inexperienced wide receiver unit, breaking in a new quarterback in Milton, etc.), and Charbonnet is the most likely of the bunch to be the leader of the running back unit.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet. With the lack of proven red zone target in the receiving corps following the departures of Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Sean McKeon, the Wolverines will turn to the ground game even more when in scoring position. Charbonnet was excellent for a freshman last season at finding pay dirt, and that will continue.

What’s the strongest position group on this team, and why?

CHRIS BALAS: The linebackers, but only because of the starters. Other positions have more depth, but haven’t proven a ton (running backs). Cam McGrone is a potential All-American, and Josh Ross isn’t far behind him. That’s an outstanding duo in the middle.

Michael Barrett is unproven, but he should be one of the breakout players on an extremely fast defense. The key now is to develop some of the freshmen behind them.

AUSTIN FOX: The running backs, not only because of the talent that resides at the position, but also because it’s the deepest unit on the entire team. Charbonnet, Haskins and Evans have all run for at least 622 yards in a season in their careers, while Corum will provide a jolt of speed that isn’t present in the other three. Michigan’s 2020 running backs as a whole should be the best group Michigan has had since Lloyd Carr’s final year of 2007.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: If defensive end is considered a position group, they win this title easily. There may not be a better defensive end duo in the country than Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, who are both looking to have monster years and prove they’re elite. Other than that pair, the running backs would take the cake. The stable of ball carriers in that room is probably the group causing the least amount of sleepless nights for the coaching staff.

Which Big Ten team has a chance to be the biggest surprise (in a positive way?)

CHRIS BALAS: Indiana … and we’ll find out if they're good right away, given the Hoosiers open with Penn State. For some reason, IU has been on the mind for several months now. Most are saying this is the most athletic, complete Indiana team since Bill Mallory coached there 30 years ago, and the skill position players are outstanding (especially the receivers).

Quarterback Michael Penix is the key. The defense was better last year, and while IU insiders say they still “aren’t quite there yet,” this squad is going to surprise people and win a game or two they’re not expected to win.

AUSTIN FOX: Iowa, with the team’s only significant question mark/concern residing at quarterback, where redshirt sophomore Spencer Petras will replace the departed Nate Stanley. If Petras performs well, the Hawkeyes can be even better than last year’s club that finished 10-3.

The ground game will be led by one of the best young backs in the Big Ten in sophomore Tyler Goodson (ran for 638 yards last season as a freshman), the receiving unit is headlined by two grizzled seniors in Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, while the defense returns several of its top players from a unit that finished 12thnationally in 2019.

CLAYTON SAYFIE: I’ll go with Northwestern. There’s not a lot of buzz surrounding that program heading into the season, but don’t discount what an established, veteran quarterback can do for a team, especially in a year as odd as this one. Indiana grad transfer signal caller Peyton Ramsey should light a fire under an offense that has been abysmal for the past two seasons. Pat Fitzgerald is, by all accounts, a fine coach and could lead his team to a few upsets this season.