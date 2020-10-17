ESPN's 'College GameDay' will head to Minneapolis to broadcast live the morning of Oct. 24 ahead of the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michigan is ranked as the No. 19 team in the country, while Minnesota sits at No,. 24, though there will be a new release of the AP Poll between now and next Saturday's game.

The two teams will square off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is just the second time in history that GameDay will broadcast from Minnesota. The last time the show was at a Michigan game was last season ahead of the Wolverines' 28-21 loss at Penn State. Since GameDay began in 1993, Michigan is 15-15 while the crew is in attendance.

The show, hosted by Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and David Pollack, is set to go live at 9 a.m. ET and will conclude at noon ET.

