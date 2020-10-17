ESPN's 'College GameDay' Headed To Michigan-Minnesota
ESPN's 'College GameDay' will head to Minneapolis to broadcast live the morning of Oct. 24 ahead of the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michigan is ranked as the No. 19 team in the country, while Minnesota sits at No,. 24, though there will be a new release of the AP Poll between now and next Saturday's game.
The two teams will square off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
This is just the second time in history that GameDay will broadcast from Minnesota. The last time the show was at a Michigan game was last season ahead of the Wolverines' 28-21 loss at Penn State. Since GameDay began in 1993, Michigan is 15-15 while the crew is in attendance.
The show, hosted by Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and David Pollack, is set to go live at 9 a.m. ET and will conclude at noon ET.
RELATED: Inside The Fort: Harbaugh's Contract; Intel From Practice Observers
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Detailed Defensive Depth Chart
Minnesota opened as 2.5-point home favorites over Michigan, per BetOnline.
The Wolverines and Gophers will play for the Little Brown Jug, which is the first and oldest trophy game in all of college football. Michigan leads the series, 75-25-3.
The last meeting between the two programs came on Nov. 4, 2017, with Michigan coming away victorious by a final score of 33-10.
ROW THE BOAT ... TO MINNESOTA 🛶— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 18, 2020
See you next week for our first Big Ten showdown of the season: Michigan vs. Minnesota 👀 pic.twitter.com/2bzNOd0Oge
The last time the two rivals squared off in Minneapolis was in 2015, when Michigan pulled off a dramatic, 29-26, victory after stopping Gophers' quarterback Mitch Leidner on a quarterback sneak while time expired.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-0 against Minnesota, while Gophers' head coach P.J. Fleck is winless against Harbaugh and the Wolverines, losing his only game in the series in the aforementioned 2017 season.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook