Michigan will rely on a number of first-year impact players on defense this year, but several have risen to the occasion. Here's a look at the depth chart, with notes on each player.

DEFENSIVE END

19 Kwity Paye (6-4 , 272), Sr.

“The best spread defender at defensive line in the country” is how defensive coordinator Don Brown described Paye recently, and others have labeled him one of college football’s biggest freak athletes. “He’s been frickin’ amazing,” according to d-line coach Shaun Nua.

91 Taylor Upshaw (6-4 , 256), R-So.

Brown lauded Upshaw as one of the most improved players on the defense, noting he’s developed the big butt and added weight necessary to be a factor at the position. Practice observers say he plays with a nasty edge.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

2 Carlo Kemp (6-3, 286), Sr.-5th

The stalwart in the middle who gets the most out of his talent. He’s made huge strides since last year, when he was really good at times, and is one of the leaders of the defense. His ability to get off the ball quickly is his strength, but he’s stronger than he looks and plays with great technique.

RELATED: BALAS & SKENE PODCAST

RELATED: BREAKING DOWN HARBAUGH'S COMMENTS