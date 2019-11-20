Patterson: U-M Offense Has Set New Standard For Itself
Michigan Wolverines senior quarterback Shea Patterson is coming off a career day in the blowout win over MSU. Patterson threw for 384 yards and 4 touchdowns, completing 24 of his 33 attempts. His 384 yards set the record for most passing yards from a U-M quarterback against MSU, passing Tom Brady's previous record of 285.
Patterson joined host Jon Jansen on his "In The Trenches" podcast Wednesday morning to discuss his career day and what the team's recent performances mean going forward.
RELATED: Giles Jackson Has Come A Long Way In Freshman Season
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Michigan Wolverines Quarterback Shea Patterson On MSU Game
Patterson says he and the team knew how important it was for U-M to come out on top over MSU.
"All week leading up to that game, we were watching highlight videos and just getting knowledge about the game, how important it is to our fans, to the university and I think we approached each day in practice that way," he said. "We just wanted to go out there and dominate, we didn’t just want to win. We wanted to go out there and dominate."
U-M was coming off a bye week heading into the game with the Spartans.
"I think it was very beneficial for us," Patterson said of the off week. "Mostly for our guys, I don’t know about me, but for our guys to get our legs back and get healthy and 100 percent ready to go for that game. Those extra six or seven days for preparation really helped us out."
After early season struggles, Patterson and the offense seem to be at where most expected them to be. A lot of that comes from his recovery from injury and the experience as the season has gone on.
"Part of it was the injury on the first play of the game and the season," Patterson said of the he and the offense's slow start to the season. "Another part of it was just my experience and knowledge that I took from the first seven-eight games and just learning from past mistakes and trying to correct them every day in practice. I think we all just went out there and let loose and had fun. I think we’re at our best when we do that."
Patterson was made aware of his record-breaking performance and the fact that he passed Brady's record, after the game. Jansen asked him what goes through his mind when he hears about it.
"Excitement," Patterson said. "For me, as long as we win, I’m fine. But, for me to go out there and do that with my teammates and looking back and watching the film, seeing how well we played collectively, I was very proud to see that. Like I said, that was all great and we all had a lot of fun, but as long as we got that win, I was fine with it."
Perhaps the momentum shifting point in the game was when U-M was pinned back at its own 2-yard line and had to go almost the entire length of the field to score. The Wolverines marched down the field on a 98-yard drive, capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks. That score put the Wolverines up 14-7.
"[The field] looks like the ocean," Patterson said jokingly, talking about starting at their own 2-yard line. "Our job was to try to get two first downs, flip the field and play complementary offense to our defense. I think we kind of took that approach within the same mindset that every time we get out there we’re trying to score. When we’re backed up, our only goal is to get a first down or two and then once we did that, we’re scoring. Our mindset is that we’re scoring."
Part way through that drive, junior center Cesar Ruiz went down with an injury. Senior center Andrew Vastardis was thrust into the game.
"I don’t take many snaps with Vastardis in practice," Patterson noted. "Andrew is the type of guy that comes in every single day and does his job and works hard. I wasn’t worried at all. I don’t think anybody flinched because we knew he’d be ready for the moment, he was going to do his job. I got a few snaps under center with him, so we were feeling good about it."
Michigan Wolverines Quarterback Shea Patterson On The U-M Offense
Sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has emerged as a breakout star for the Wolverines. He has become the starter in recent weeks.
"He’s grown into the playmaker everybody thought he was going to be, including myself," Patterson said. "Just watching him every day in spring last year, he dealt with an injury and finally he’s back healthy. It’s really cool to see the playmaker he is. It’s fun when he’s in the backfield and you see him take off and we’re similar players. In the pass game, when something breaks down, I try to make something happen. When the hole’s not there for him, he makes something happen. It’s fun to watch."
Patterson connected with nine different receivers last week.
"I think right now we’re as dangerous as we’ve been yet," Patterson said. "I think we still have more stuff to learn and more time to grow over the next two-three weeks. Just the way the o-line is playing, I have all day back there. The way our running backs are running the ball and the way our guys on the perimeter are getting into open space and making plays, I think we all feel very confident. "
Junior wide receiver Nico Collins has been lethal down the field. He has 25 receptions for 484 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.
"I think the way he gets himself in the right position in one-on-one situations," Patterson said, after being asked what makes him such a dangerous threat. "He’s a huge body, so for me, he’s huge, he’s hard to miss. If it’s anywhere high and outside, everybody in the building thinks he’s going to come up with it."
Patterson says that the chemistry between he and the receivers has grown immensely since the beginning of the year.
"It’s very different," Patterson said of the beginning of the season until this point. "We kind of had chemistry from the past year, but anytime you get into a new offense, everybody is still learning and there’s different rules, different techniques and different schemes.
"As far as Donovan [Peoples-Jones] and Ronnie [Bell] — when Donovan stepped out of bounds on the bubble when the touchdown didn’t count — I just threw it and I just watched. I kind of pointed my hand to the sky and just thought it was going to be a touchdown because they’re so dangerous there. Anytime I can get them the ball in open space, I truly believe they’re going to make something happen. And with Nico, like I said, he’s a huge target and he’s a monster and a game changer."
Patterson and Bell seem to have a special connection. Bell flew under the radar coming into the season, but is now the team's leading receiver with 37 receptions for 621 yards. He had 9 receptions for 150 yards against MSU.
"Me and Ronnie complement each other pretty well," he said. "When stuff breaks down, I’m going to get out and try to make something happen. He’s so football savvy that he kind of feels it. We’re always on the same page in open space. He’s going to find the void and he trusts in me that I’m going to make the throw that needs to be made and he’s going to find that open space."
When asked if the increased offensive production in recent weeks is something fans should expect from U-M, Patterson said that is the new standard.
"Nothing less," Patterson said, on what should be expected going forward. "Right now, our sights are on Indiana and then we know we have a huge one at the end."
Michigan Wolverines Quarterback Shea Patterson On Indiana
Indiana has played U-M tough in the recent past. Both of the games in Bloomington under head coach Jim Harbaugh have gone to overtime. Patterson hasn't played at Indiana yet, but he's well aware of the challenge it will be.
"I think we take everything into mind," Patterson said. "We watch the film from last year, two years ago, watching all their games this year. That’s kind of the same kind of narrative with the past couple games. It’s always been a tight one with Notre Dame, it’s always kind of been a good one with Michigan State. I think it’s just different these last few weeks. We’ve gained a certain amount of confidence and our preparation is really good. We’re no longer just trying to go out there to win, we’re trying to go out there to dominate."
Some things stand out to Patterson about this year's Hoosiers team.
"I see a lot of DBs," he said. "They play a lot of different DBs. A couple different personnels. I think they’re very athletic on defense. They’ve got some playmakers on offense, as well. It’s on the road. We just have to come out and match the intensity we have the last few weeks."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook