Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Post-MSU, Pre-Indiana
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas for one last look at Michigan State, a peek ahead at Indiana.
This podcast brought to you by FanPlans, proud to be the official travel partner of The Wolverine! We have every fan covered for games both home and away ... visit FanPlans.com/Michigan for your travel needs.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook