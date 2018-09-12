"I think everybody just needs to relax a little bit,” he told 97.1 The Ticket WXYT Radio. “It was our first game, and we lost by a touchdown at Notre Dame against a very good team. We're just going to continue to keep getting better, to fight every week."

Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson and the U-M offense struggled a bit in the opener at Notre Dame before rebounding with a big win over Western Michigan. Patterson wasn’t panicking after the opener, and he had a message for the fan base Wednesday.

Patterson has completed 32 of 47 passes (68.1 percent) for 352 yards with three touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble.



"I don't care if I throw for 50 yards," he said. "If we can get a win, that's all that matters."

“… That [loss to Notre Dame] might have been the best thing to ever happen to us, to come out at Notre Dame and play in South Bend with a test this early. We went through some adversity early, fought back and had a chance to win at the end."

Patterson and redshirt frosh Dylan McCaffrey have emerged as the 1-2 punch at quarterback, and the two have become tighter as the season has progressed. It was rough sledding at first, he admitted, though both McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters said they always knew there would be competition at a place like Michigan.

"Going in, I think the first couple weeks we were all just maybe a little standoff-ish,” he said. “You've got Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton, all great talents. Just coming in as one group, it was tough at first, but we all kind of bought in to getting each other better every single week.

"Now we're as tight as ever. We help each other every week and get each other better. I think we have a great relationship in that room."

Passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, offensive line coach Ed Warinner and wide receivers coach Jim McElwain all have input into the game plan, he added.

“Everything kind of runs through Coach Harbaugh, but Coach Pep, when I'm on the phone I'm talking to him," Patterson said. "Going over the drive, he's giving me advice and letting me know what [the defense is]. He's my quarterback coach.

"It's different, but I think there are some benefits to it. Everything goes through Coach Harbaugh, but you've got Coach Pep, Coach McElwain and Coach Warinner, Sherrone [Moore], all those minds who have had a lot of success pitching it all at once. It's definitely an advantage."

One he plans to use to his to help navigate a tough schedule in the weeks to come.