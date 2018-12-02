Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After a 10-2 regular season, Michigan will be making its first trip to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to face the Florida Gators.

The Gators went 9-3 this season and finished with the No. 10 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings. This will be the fifth meeting between the teams, with the Wolverines winning the first four games. The game will take place Dec. 29 and will kickoff at 12 p.m. from the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Big Ten has played in the Peach Bowl on seven previous occasions, compiling a 2-5 record.

Florida's three losses came against Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky.

"We are honored to represent the Big Ten Conference in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl,” Jim Harbaugh said in a press release. “Florida is a great football team and we look forward to the opportunity to compete against them. We are excited to have our student-athletes and fans experience the Peach Bowl during the holiday season.”

This will be Michigan's 47th all time bowl appearance, which is tied for 11th highest total all-time among FBS schools. Against SEC foes in bowl games, Michigan is 8-6.

U-M heads to the Peach Bowl looking for at least 11 wins for the 10th time in the 139-year history of the program.