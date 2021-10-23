Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game

1. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill : On a day that belonged to the defense, Hill represented a swarming crew. He made half a dozen stops, a tackle for loss, blanketed Northwestern receivers and led an effort that stood only a play away from a shutout.

Michigan took a bit to get revved up, but in the end, there wasn’t any doubt. The Wolverines dominated Northwestern’s Wildcats, and the Top Five Players Of The Game.

2. Redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Turner: Turner recorded three stops, with one TFL. But his fourth-quarter pass interception marked one of the more spectacular ones you’ll see, and the best on Michigan’s season. He broke up a pass, then repeatedly tipped the ball up in a battle he eventually won, to set up Michigan’s final touchdown.

3. Sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson: Johnson caught three passes for 30 yards, but again made an individual play to set up a second-half TD. He lanky wideout broke free on a punt rush, blocking the attempt deep in Northwestern territory. Johnson’s block set up a touchdown by redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins which essentially put the game away at 24-7.

4. Freshman tailback Blake Corum: Corum flashed nifty moves throughout the game, busting free for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He also caught four passes for 23 more yards, boosting Michigan’s dominant day on the ground.

5. Redshirt sophomore tailback Hassan Haskins: Haskins gave the Wolverine two 100-yard rushers, bolting for 110 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. He once again provided some big noise in Michigan’s Thunder & Lightning tailbacks combo, including making 19 yards out of a rugby scrum in which he looked stymied for a moment.