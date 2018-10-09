Michigan junior running back Tru Wilson was a nice story, a kid whose dad was a marine, a hard worker and a walk-on not expected to play a huge role. He’s changed the narrative, having earned a scholarship with his play and adding heart to a team that’s started to gain momentum.

Wilson’s contribution came to a head on one play in the fourth quarter of Michigan’s 42-21 win over Maryland Saturday.

In the intrest of capital J journlism I would like to acknowledge I misstakenly gave FB Ben Mason credit for this awesome play by michigan rb Tru Wilson. As consellation I am for the first time ever bestowing upon him the title of Honorary Fullback pic.twitter.com/zQD7D1nAeY

“He’s getting better and better,” Harbaugh said after the game. “He’s a trusted agent now. He goes into the game and has the ability to make plays, and he did that again, made plays in pass protection, in the running game. We’re just really happy about Tru and what he’s brought to the ball club.”

He also pancaked a defensive back to pave the way for sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones’ third quarter touchdown and carried five times for 32 yards in the win.

“He effectively blocked two people on the same play,” head coach Jim Harbaugh praised. “He came back the next down and broke a long run, caught a pass out of the backfield. He’s been very effective; he’s doing a great job.”

Durkin, who has been suspended following the offseason death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, was Michigan’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2015. Wangler, once a Penn State pledge, was a U-M linebacker before moving to fullback.



Wangler caught a key touchdown pass to give the Wolverines a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

“It's great to see Jared make that play. It was a big touchdown for us,” Harbaugh said. “The offense had a lot of critical drives in this game, starting with the 95-yarder. That drive was big, answering after Maryland had put their touchdown on the board and drove the field. That was big to get that touchdown back and get the score back to a three-score game.

“His role is expanding a lot because of [fullback] Ben Mason, and Ben Mason's role is expanding so there are packages now that you're seeing where there's Ben at tailback and Jared playing fullback. Jared continues to do a great job in the special teams. Also, he has a good ability to block and be versatile on third down.”

Michigan Rises To No. 9 In SI.com Power Rankings

Michigan moved from No. 12 to No. 9 in SI.com’s power rankings with the victory over the Terps.

“The steady improvement by Michigan’s offense has some thinking it could finally challenge for an elusive conference title game appearance under Jim Harbaugh,” they wrote. “Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 282 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense, which entered Saturday ranked first in total defense, held the undisciplined Terrapins to 220 yards of total offense, almost 180 yards below their season average.”

QUOTABLE

Jim Harbaugh on Wisconsin:“I’m very impressed with just how sound they are in all phases. That’s a team that does not beat themselves, does not give up big plays. People aren’t out of position. They don’t turn the ball over. They just make themselves very tough to beat.

“That’s a sign of a well-coached team and a great program.”