Senior safety Tyree Kinnel knows the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan means more.

Kinnel, a native of Huber Heights, Ohio, grew up around the rivalry and is aware of what the game between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes means. For him, it’s the pinnacle of the sport.

“It means a lot growing up in Ohio knowing about the rivalry being a college football fan,” Kinnel said. “It’s the biggest rivalry in college football in my opinion. Grew up watching it. It’s exciting to be a part of it. Can’t wait to go back to Ohio and play.”

This Saturday will be Kinnel’s second game back in Ohio in his career. It will also be for a spot in the Big Ten championship.

“Personally it means a lot to me and in the locker room as well,” Kinnel said. “Trying to East and get to (Indianapolis) for the (Big Ten) Championship game. Beating Ohio State means even more.

Michigan is prepared for the matchup with Ohio State because of the previous 11 games. The Wolverines have played with a playoff mentality for the last few months.

“I feel like we’ve been in big games all year,” Kinnel said. “Like Coach Harbaugh has been saying, every game is a championship game and that’s how we’ve been taking it. We never got too high or emotional or too low about the game. We know we’re going to face adversity sometime in the game Saturday. We’ve got to stick together and play well and trust each other.”

The stakes for this game are high, but so are the long-term ramifications of the contest are wide-ranging. Michigan will try to get back on the right side of the ledger against the Buckeyes as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has not beat Ohio State.

“It’s not just our coach, we’re also winless, too, against this opponent Kinnel said. “We know that. Now we’re here for this week, and it’s a game we have all been waiting for. Now, we have the opportunity in our hands to go change it, and we feel very confident about that.”

This team is different than the other teams that have fallen at the hands of the Buckeyes.

“Just trusting each other,” Kinnel said. “My time here at Michigan, I feel like this is the closest group that we’ve had since I’ve been here. Everyone likes each other in the locker room. Everybody is excited for other people’s success.”