Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk OSU, More

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers
Michigan and Ohio State are both 10-1.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and six of his players met with the media this afternoon to discuss this weekend's game at Ohio State, and what the rivalry means to them.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior left guard Ben Bredeson


Junior linebacker Devin Bush


Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry and senior running back Karan Higdon


Junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp


Senior safety Tyree Kinnel


