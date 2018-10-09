Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 19:17:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Four Players Discuss Primetime Showdown With Wisconsin This Weekend

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mexgwe3ridootvuuo6fy
Ronnie Bell has just three catches on the year, but two have gone for touchdowns.
Brandon Brown

Four Wolverines spoke with the media this evening to discuss their anticipation for this weekend's huge showdown with 4-1 Wisconsin.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Freshman receiver Ronnie Bell


Junior safety Josh Metellus


Senior receiver Grant Perry


Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}