Videos: Four Players Discuss Primetime Showdown With Wisconsin This Weekend
Four Wolverines spoke with the media this evening to discuss their anticipation for this weekend's huge showdown with 4-1 Wisconsin.
Freshman receiver Ronnie Bell
Junior safety Josh Metellus
Senior receiver Grant Perry
Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler
---
