Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 13:14:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Videos: Harbaugh, Six Players Discuss Blowout Win Over Penn State

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Vapsrglfz2l9mmwblnud
Michigan faces Rutgers on Saturday at 3:30.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and six of his players met with the media today at Schembechler Hall to discuss the blowout win over Penn State, while also looking ahead to Rutgers this weekend.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior linebacker Devin Bush


Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry


Redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow


Sophomore safety Brad Hawkins


Sophomore fullback Ben Mason


Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}