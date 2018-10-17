Michigan special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge and offensive line coach Ed Warinner met with the media this afternoon to discuss this weekend's huge matchup with Michigan State, and what makes the rivalry so special.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook