Four Michigan players spoke at Schembechler Hall this afternoon , and here were our biggest takeaways from what they all said:

Michigan's offensive line played far and away its best game of the year on Saturday, helping the team rush for 285 yards on a 6.3 yard per carry average.

What makes those numbers even more impressive is the fact that Nebraska had only been yielding 93.5 yards per game to opponents on the ground, which was the 20th best mark in the nation.

Junior left guard Ben Bredeson admitted it was the best his unit had played all year.

“Our double teams were clean and our assignments were good, and we worked well together," he exclaimed today. "We don’t have stats to explain how we played, but we can see on film what we did well and what areas we need to work on.”

Going up against the group every day in practice, junior defensive end Rashan Gary also said he has a firsthand view of how much better the position has gotten.

“Confidence is definitely something they don’t lack," he laughed. "They all want to be the best. If any of them lose a rep in practice, they want to do it again until they get it right."