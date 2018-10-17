Jim Harbaugh isn’t aching to talk about Michigan State. He’d rather invite the 2016 Ohio State game officials over for Thanksgiving dinner, substitute chicken for turkey, and slug back a few tumblers of skim milk.

Harbaugh and his players engaged in as much rivalry banter as Fielding H. Yost during the opening two days of Michigan State week. Bulletin board material? Hardly. Harbaugh figuratively ripped the bulletin board off the wall, broke it into tiny pieces, and tossed them in the trash.

He knows better than anyone that words mean nothing this week. He knows only actions matter, and his team plans to continue taking them.

Before the presumed say-nothing, do-everything edict went down, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich referred to Michigan’s closing stretch of games as U-M’s “revenge tour.”

One down, in a big way. Three to go.